Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Nearly Everything Is Up for Grabs

It's been a long stretch since that dragging feeling that follows you through the afternoon was gifted a bonus coffee from Starbucks.

However, Starbucks will be bringing back the alcohol-free Happy Hour on August 20 from 2-7pm local time. When you place your to-go order, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks, size grande or larger. That label is pretty vague, but you can get just about anything that's not a pre-bottled drink or drip coffee.

Though, it's important to know that you have to wear a mask at every Starbucks to get served. (That's the case at many, many restaurants and businesses. Wear it, and be good to anyone serving you in the midst of a pandemic at these establishments.)

Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal, but you do have to have the app. However, if you are a rewards program member, you'll land points toward more free drinks. Signing up is free, less the data you wind up sharing with the company. You're also able to use the app to order ahead and pay, limiting your contact with employees for everyone's protection.

It's not pumpkin spice season yet, but there are plenty of seasonal drinks at Starbucks if you're looking to really soak in the sun before September makes you forget that the summer was ever here at all.