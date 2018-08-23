Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Frappuccinos & Espresso Drinks Today

Unfortunately, it's only Thursday. And that means you still have to get through yet another long weekday day before you can breeze through Friday and, finally, right into the weekend. That's, of course, not very comforting, but it looks like Starbucks is offering a way to make this particularly day-before-Friday suck a little less: free Frappuccinos.
On Thursday, August 23, Starbucks stores across the United States are serving up the sweet deal: buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) deal for any Frappuccino blended drink or any espresso beverage, size grande or larger. That includes both hot espresso beverages -- think Caramel Macchiatos and Mochas -- and iced espresso drinks, like Iced Vanilla Lattes and Iced Americanos. In other words, you can mix and match the different types of drinks if, say, you want a decadent dessert-like Frappuccino while your work wife prefers a strong espresso-based pick-me-up.
The promotion is part of the coffee giant's ongoing series of Happy Hour deals. That means you'll have to sign up for Starbucks Rewards (if you're not already a member) and show a promo code you'll receive for the deal, when you order. Most importantly, the deal is only good from 3pm (local time) and onward on Thursday, so don't show up a little after noon and demand a complimentary latte.
But by all means do go crazy with your drink order. After all, if you're going to Starbucks by yourself this afternoon, this could very well be your chance to get your usual order and try a drink you wouldn't normally get for no extra charge. Or, if double-fisting coffees isn't your thing, you can always surprise a friend or coworker with the bonus drink. You have until at least 3pm to figure this out.
Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.