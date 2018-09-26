Starbucks Is Offering Free Frappuccinos & Espresso Drinks Today

Some kind of small solace from the rain pelting the east coast (and Texas, and Minnesota, and the southeast) is coming today. Starbucks is offering free espresso or Frappuccino drinks to relieve you from your end-of-the-week middle-distance stare.
On Thursday, September 27, Starbucks' "Happy Hour" is back with a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on espresso drinks and blended Frappuccinos, size grande or large. The deal runs from 3pm to close and is good on hot and iced espresso drinks, so you have an option to fit whatever weird transitional fall weather you're experiencing in your part of the country.
It's a great opportunity to pay back a co-worker for that time they forked over a granola bar when you didn't have time to dip out for lunch. Or, you know, it's a solid excuse to throw back two coffees all by yourself.
Whatever your motivation, here's how you get in on the BOGO deal: If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll get a barcode in your email and/or mobile app. You can show that to the cashier to get your freebie. Otherwise, you can head to the Starbucks Happy Hour site to RSVP and get your BOGO offer that way. And if you do that, you'll be added to the mailing list to get future "Happy Hour" promotions, which is a good or bad thing depending on your perspective and willingness to have one more email between you and that elusive inbox zero.
Get Fit and Look Like A Badass
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.