Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Espresso Drinks on Friday

Now that summer is nearly over and the days are getting noticeably shorter, there's a good chance you need as much caffeine as you can get to make it through the last half of the workday. Of course, nothing's going to make you feel any better about it being dark outside when you leave the office, but it looks like Starbucks is offering a way to make this jarring transition to fall suck a little less on Friday: free espresso drinks.
On Friday, September 14, Starbucks locations across the United States are hosting a special "Happy Hour" with buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) espresso drinks, size grande or larger from 3pm to close, a spokesperson for the company told Thrillist. The deal applies to both hot espresso drinks -- Mochas, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, etc. -- as well as iced espresso drinks, like Iced Caramel Macchiatos and Iced Americanos. And since you can mix and match, you can get your go-to White Chocolate Mocha and grab a Vanilla Latte for your co-worker for free (the free drink just has to be of equal or lesser value).
Starbucks has been offering similar happy hour deals on and off over the last several weeks, especially around the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Like with the previous deals, you have to either be a Starbucks Rewards member or go the Starbucks Happy Hour site to RSVP in order to take advantage of the BOGO. At some point before the promotion begins, you'll receive the offer in your email or via the Starbucks mobile app. It's pretty simple, and you'll get a heads-up on all of the future happy hours the chain throws. Just avoid showing up before 3pm and demanding free drinks, and keep in mind that some locations may not be in on the deal.
All said, it's not a terrible way to end the work week. Hell, it may be the caffeine you need after staying up late to pre-order a new iPhone.
This Recipe Combines 2 of the Greatest Foods
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.