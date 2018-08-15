Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Cold Brew & Other Iced Drinks on Thursday

As you've probably noticed, we're deep into August and slowly sinking into the gross, humid swamp of late summer. You're probably feeling a little lethargic, and that's understandable. If there's anything that cures lethargy, though, it's free things and coffee, and we're pleased to inform you that you will be getting free coffee on Thursday. Which means you're late-summer slump is ending! At least for a day!
So here's the deal: On Thursday, August 16, Starbucks is offering buy one get one free (BOGO) on iced beverages, size grande or larger. That includes iced espresso drinks, cold brew, Starbucks Refreshers, iced tea, and iced coffee. And they don't have to be the same drink, so if you're a tea person and your work buddy is a cold brew fan, no problem.
This is part of Starbucks' ongoing Happy Hour promotion so you can't just show up and demand enough cold brew to make your hands shake. To participate, you have to sign up for Starbucks Rewards and show the promo code for the Happy Hour to the barista when you order. And keep in mind that this deal is only good from 3pm onward, so this won't be your morning pick-me-up.
But you're also getting double the caffeine, so your afternoon's going to feel like a second morning.
