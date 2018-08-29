Starbucks Is Giving Away Free PSLs & Other Espresso Drinks on Thursday

Although we're still a long way from fall -- and even further from it feeling like fall outside -- there's a chance you'll find yourself double-fisting Pumpkin Spice Lattes on Thursday. Well, maybe. Starbucks is celebrating the ever-premature return of the sweet seasonal drink earlier this week with a new deal that'll get you a PSL for free. If you're ready, that is.
On Thursday, August 30, Starbucks outposts across the United States are offering a buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) deal for Pumpkin Spice Lattes or any espresso beverages, size grande or larger, a company spokesperson told Thrillist. The promotion includes both the hot versions of the drinks -- think your standard PSL or Latte -- and the iced versions of the drinks, you know, like an Iced PSL or an Iced Latte. Like Starbucks’ previous BOGOs, you can mix and match the different types of drinks. For example, if your “basic” work friend wants to sip pumpkin spice, you can at least get a respectable Mocha or Caramel Macchiato on your afternoon coffee run.
The free caffeine comes as the latest installment of Starbucks’ series of Happy Hour deals. That said, you have to sign up for Starbucks Rewards (if you haven’t already) to receive a promo code and provide it when you order at the counter. Most importantly, you’ll have to hit up your local Starbucks sometime after 3pm (local time) on Thursday, when the Happy Hour begins. You’re out of luck if you show up expecting a freebie at, say, 1:30pm. It's also worth noting that some Starbucks locations may no take part in the Happy Hour promotion, so if you're unsure, you may want to call ahead.
Sure, it’s almost certainly too early to dive right into pumpkin spice season, but then again, the deal is a good chance to dip your toe in it by adding a pump of pumpkin spice syrup to your usual drink. Nobody will ever know.
