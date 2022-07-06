This Deal Gets You 50% Off Cold Beverages at Starbucks Every Tuesday in July

The chain's entire roster of cold beverages, plus the classic Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, are 50% on Tuesdays throughout July. To get yours, activate the coupon in your Starbucks app ahead of ordering or let your barista know.

The promotion kicked off on July 5 and is available for Starbucks Rewards members. Sign up online and download the app if you haven't joined the club already. You'll start earning instantly and can track your stars towards a free item. The app also includes exclusive promos, like the Tuesday happy hour.

There are a few stipulations to keep in mind, though. The half-off TuesYays promotion cannot be combined with other in-app discounts, and it limits you to one half-off drink per customer.

While you have your choice of cold beverage, the new Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers and Paradise Drink are the chain's latest innovations.

"The Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage is like sunshine in a cup—the bright tropical flavors are radiant, happy, and joyful. It's the perfect summer sip for a little moment of escape wherever you are," a Senior Product Developer from Starbucks R&D Raegan Powell said of the new menu item.