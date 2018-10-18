Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Espresso Drinks on Friday

If you're saving up your pennies for the post-Halloween candy sales, you'll be glad to know that there's cheap coffee on the horizon. Starbucks is running a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) promo for this week's installment of its ongoing "Happy Hour" deals.
On Friday, October 19, Starbucks has a BOGO deal on espresso drinks size grande or larger. You can get in on the bonus coffee from 3pm until close local time at participating locations across the U.S. (Unlike last time, this isn't an offer for iced drinks, so Starbucks has finally accepted that warm weather isn't coming back for far too long.) The offer isn't valid on hot or iced brewed coffee or Frappuccinos.
Here's how you get in on the BOGO deal: If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll get a barcode in your email and/or mobile app. Show that barcode to the cashier, and you've got a gratis espresso drink headed your way.
Otherwise, you can head to the Starbucks Happy Hour site to RSVP and get your code that way. If you do that, you'll be added to the mailing list to get future "Happy Hour" promotions, which is a good or bad thing depending on your willingness to have another email between you and inbox zero.
Just remember that if you aren't sure, it's worth giving your local Starbucks a call to make sure they're participating in the whole "Happy Hour" thing. Then tell a coworker that their afternoon coffee is on you, but if you forget to mention that you didn't have to pay for it, no big deal.
