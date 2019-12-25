Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Almost Everything Is Up For Grabs

If you love getting gifts, the day after Christmas is a real let down. You've played with all your toys. You've tickled Elmo past the point of enjoyment. And you didn't even get a freaking Princess Unicorn.
Here's a gift you can give yourself. On Thursday, December 26, Starbucks is running its last Happy Hour of December. These come every now and then, but throughout December the ubiquitous coffee chain has done one every Thursday. The alcohol-free Happy Hour offers you a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time at participating locations.
Handcrafted drinks sounds vague, but it basically means you can get just about anything that isn't pre-made. Keep the holiday spirit alive with a Peppermint Mocha or embrace the darkness of winter with a four-shot Americano. Your call.
Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app -- you have to have the app to participate in Happy Hour -- open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal. Though, of course, you will get points toward even more free drinks if you're a member. It's free as long as you don't count the data you're going to have to share to be a member.
And now you've got a present for yourself the day after Christmas. May your parade of presents never end.
