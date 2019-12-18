Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Pretty Much Everything Is Fair Game

It's the one week every year where thousands have simultaneously procrastinated over the exact same thing. You might benefit from a little caffeine boost to carry you through all that last-minute shopping, and Starbucks has a Happy Hour that will get you just that.
Everyone can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks size grande or larger on Thursday, December 19. The deal will run from 2-7pm local time at participating locations. Unlike how the Starbucks Happy Hour was once structured, you can now get any handcrafted drink you'd like with the deal. You can get a strong Americano if you just need the caffeine now or something seasonally-appropriate like a Peppermint Mocha if you're really getting in the spirit of the season.
Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app -- you have to have the app to participate in Happy Hour -- open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal. Though, of course, you will get points toward even more free drinks if you're a member. It's free as long as you don't count the data you're going to have to share to be a member.
If you're lucky you might even see something this wonderful during your next Starbucks trip.
