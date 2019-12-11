Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Pretty Much Everything Is Fair Game

The holiday cups won't come emblazoned with provocative reindeer, but you will get one loaded with free coffee.
Starbucks is once again running one of its Happy Hour promotions. In fact, the coffee chain will be doing it every Thursday in December. On Thursday, December 12, you can stop in for a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time. The deal lets you pick any handcrafted drink from a latter to the seasonally appropriate Peppermint Mocha.
As is the case with each Starbucks Happy Hour, it's only available at participating locations. Give a call ahead of time if you're not sure.
Here's how to get the deal: Inside the Starbucks mobile app -- you have to have the app to get the deal -- open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to land your BOGO offer. Though, of course, you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member. That's worthwhile as long as you don't mind passing along a little data.
Your afternoon pick-me-up has been solved. Plus, you can grab a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for a buck today to go along with the bonus coffee.
