Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Almost Everything Is Fair Game

Holiday stress has descended like an ominous mist in a horror film. Except, instead of flesh-eating monsters waiting in the murky distance, it's just general exhaustion.
To help you wade through those tiring days, Starbucks has announced that it will run one of its happy hour promotions every Thursday in December. That includes today, December 5. The Happy Hour is serving up a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time. You get to pick your drink, whether you want something seasonal like a Peppermint Mocha or you just need a strong Americano.
As with every Starbucks Happy Hour, there is a "participating locations" designation. You have to make sure your local shop is a partipator.
Here's how to get the deal: Inside the Starbucks mobile app -- you have to have the app to get the deal -- open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to land your BOGO offer. Though, of course, you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member. That's worthwhile if you don't mind passing along a little data.
The caffeine can't do the shopping for you, but it can certainly help.
