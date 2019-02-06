All Frappuccinos & Espresso Drinks Are 50% Off at Starbucks on Thursday

When it's so cold out that eggs freeze in weird shapes, the only obvious solution is to cradle a warm coffee in your hands every time you step outside. The new Starbucks "Happy Hour" promotion will make it a little cheaper to put that plan into action.
On Thursday, February 7, Starbucks will bring back "Happy Hour" with an offer for 50% off Frappuccino or espresso drinks size grande or larger. The deal is good from 3pm to close at participating locations all across the country. When you stop in, you can use the deal for hot or cold espresso drinks or any Frappuccino (except for the pre-packaged ones).
If you're looking to turn drinks into hand warmers, it's nice to get a discount on your second or third hand-warmer of the day. Especially, if you need a little pick-me-up because you made it all the way through the State of the Union on Tuesday, and it added 45 days to your week.
If you're looking for a cheap mocha on Thursday, here's how you make it happen: Download the Starbucks mobile app. You used to be able to sign up for an email to get the discount, but per an email sent by Starbucks on Wednesday night, future offers will only be sent to the app. Look in the inbox in your app, and you'll find an offer you can flash to the cashier.
Getting that Thursday afternoon coffee is just like asking for a push out of the snowbank you just drove into. You just need a little push to help you get to your destination.
