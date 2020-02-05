Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Almost Everything Is Up For Grabs

Brace yourself, there's some bad news headed your way: This week is somehow not over. We don't need to list every little thing that's happened this week, but it's been a hell of a week so far. If you've somehow avoided losing your mind and have been able to unglue yourself from the news, Starbucks has a promotion that might help you get through the rest of this interminable week.
On Thursday, February 6, Starbucks is bringing back its beloved Happy Hour. The alcohol-free afternoon pick-me-up will offer a BOGO deal on all handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time. Most locations participate in the deal, but if you haven't seen your local shop join in, call ahead to be sure it offers the happy hour.
"Handcrafted drinks" may sound vague, but it means you can grab just about anything off the menu that isn't pre-made like the bottled Frappuccinos.
Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app -- you have to have the app -- and you'll find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal. Though, you land points toward even more free drinks when you're a member. Signing up is free, less the data you have to share with the company.
No one can promise it'll stop your coworkers from telling stories about their cat. However, doubling your caffeine may help you stay awake through those stories.
