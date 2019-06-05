Starbucks Is Having a Frappuccino Happy Hour on Thursday

We're all struggling to get those extra hours of sleep. Maybe you're out enjoying the weather. Maybe you're juggling viewing the Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals. Whatever your excuse, you may need a little bonus boost Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, Starbucks is bringing back its semi-regular Happy Hour on Thursday, June 6 to help you get through the day.
From 3pm until close, the biggest coffee chain in the country is serving up $3 grande Frappuccinos. The Happy Hour excludes the pre-bottled ready-to-drink versions, but otherwise, the world is your oyster, and you're not even allergic to shellfish. The offer, however, is only available at participating locations. So give a call ahead of time to make sure your local shop is a joiner.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app and sign up for the rewards program if you're not already a member. Once upon a time, you could sign up for an email to get the discount sans app, but the company changed the program back in February. The Happy Hour deals are now exclusively available inside the app. However, signing up is free, less the data the company undoubtedly collects. Once you've got the app, check your inbox to find an offer you can flash to your barista.
It's not a bad deal if you're looking for a recharge. Plus, the sugar in a Frappuccino will give a bonus energy boost, at least until the crash. But you can keep that going straight through the next day because it's National Donut Day on Friday. Though, with all that sugar coursing through your veins, you might just sleep through the whole weekend.
Feast Like Harry Potter at this Pop-Up Brunch
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.