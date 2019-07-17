Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Frappuccinos & Espresso Drinks on Thursday

A massive heatwave is about to roll across the country. You're going to want to get reacquainted with your favorite method of cooling off, whether that's a beer, strutting around your home naked, or lying next to a sprinkler like this moose. However, on Thursday afternoon, when you're sitting at work unable to strut around naked, you might give this a try.
Starbucks is running another of its Happy Hour promotions on July 18. The deal will land you buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) Frappuccinos or espresso drinks, size grande or larger from 3pm to close local time. The Happy Hour will exclude pre-bottled, ready-to-drink beverages, though.
The offer is only available at participating locations. If you've never seen your local Starbucks do a Happy Hour before, it's worth calling ahead to confirm.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app. When you open it up, you'll find the offer in your inbox. You do not have to be a rewards member to take advantage of promotions in the app. (Though, you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member.) Downloading the app and signing up for the rewards program is free. You can no longer get the Happy Hour offers via email.
If you're feeling spicy, maybe you can turn one of those two Frappuccinos into that new tie-dye Frap that looks... interesting.
