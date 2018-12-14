Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Espresso Drinks and Hot Chocolate All Weekend

Between feeling awful after your company holiday party and generally drained from various mounting anxieties in the lead-up to the holidays, you should probably take any pick-me-up you can get. Thankfully, Starbucks is making that a little easier this weekend with a holiday “happy hour” deal for free espresso drinks and hot chocolate, starting Friday.
Starbucks is taking its usual afternoon happy hour buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer and expanding it to three days, December 14 through December 16, beginning at 3pm each day. At Starbucks locations nationwide, you can get a free espresso drink -- including holiday drinks like the Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte, and new Juniper Latte -- or a simple hot chocolate when you buy one in size grande or larger. The deal doesn’t apply to regular drip coffee, Frappuccinos, and other drinks on the menu, but that still leave you with lots of options.
How’s it work? It’s simple. Sign up for Starbucks’ happy hour emails and you’ll receive a promo code, which you’ll need to present to your barista. If you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you’ll automatically receive a barcode for the deal. Then just pick your espresso drink or hot chocolate, scoop up a second for a friend or loved one, and power through your weekend errands, stress eating, or whatever you’re getting into.
The offer is good for use once per day, so if your coffee (or hot chocolate) habit extends to more than one cup per day, don’t expect any more freebies from Starbucks. You can, however, visit the coffee purveyor once each of the three days of this deal.
Everyone knows the best way to spread cheer is by snagging a free coffee or hot chocolate for someone you love, but don’t forget to treat yourself to some sugary caffeine, too.
