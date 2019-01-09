Starbucks Is Serving Up Half-Price Drinks on Thursday

The weeks following the holidays can be rough. You just got some time off, maybe even enough that you forgot the password for your work email. If you need an injection of caffeine to get you to the finish line of the first full week in January, Starbucks is offering a little push by hosting its first "Happy Hour" of 2019.
On Thursday, January 10 you can get 50% off any latte or macchiato size grande or larger from 3pm to close local time at participating cafes. While your favorite holiday drinks have likely been in the alley with dried out wreaths, the deal does include the chain's new Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, which tastes a bit like cookie butter in a cup.
As is usually the case with these "Happy Hour" discounts at Starbucks, the deal is available if you're a member of the Starbucks Rewards Program. If you're already a member, you'll get the barcode to redeem the offer in your email or in the Starbucks mobile app. If that doesn't interest you, you're also able to RSVP for the deal on the Starbucks "Happy Hour" site. Then you'll get the offer dropped off in your inbox.
Like it says above, the deal is only valid at participating locations. If you're not sure whether yours is in the cool club, it's wise to give the shop a call ahead of time because a half-price drink is a significant upgrade on taking a mid-day nap in the car.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.