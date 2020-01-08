Thrillist
Food & Drink

Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks Today & Almost Everything Is Up For Grabs

By Published On 01/08/2020 By Published On 01/08/2020
Starbucks happy hour
Shutterstock.com

If you thought the buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offers at Starbucks were on hiatus after appearing every Thursday in December, you're in for a treat. Happy Hour is back this week to make sure you can get as jittery as your Thursday requires.

On Thursday, January 9, Starbucks is running its first Happy Hour of 2020. The booze-less Happy Hour offers you a BOGO deal on all handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time at participating locations. Handcrafted drinks sounds vague, but it basically means you can get just about anything that isn't pre-made. 

Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app -- you have to have the app to participate in Happy Hour -- open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal. Though, of course, you will get points toward even more free drinks if you're a member. It's free as long as you don't count the data you're going to have to share to be a member.

That's it. It's easy to get the bonus caffeine boost on Thursday or to pay off a holiday-related debt to a co-worker with a mocha. 

Want More Free Food?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, and gift card deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.