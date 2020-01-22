Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Almost Everything Is Fair Game

It's been an exhausting week. Whether you never caught up on sleep after celebrating your team punching a ticket to the Super Bowl or if you've been staying up to watch the Senate After Dark, you might need a little push to get through the final stretch of the week.
Doubling your afternoon dose of caffeine ought to help, and another Starbucks Happy Hour ought to get you just that. On January 22, participating Starbucks will offer a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm. The deal is going to land you any handcrafted drink -- from a basic latte to the most complicated sugar bomb you can concoct. Or, if you want a little of column A and a little of column B, you could get a latte and a Peppermint Mocha. The choice is yours, coffee enthusiast.
Here's how to get the deal: Inside the Starbucks mobile app -- you have to have the app to get the deal -- open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to land your BOGO offer. Though, of course, you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member. That's worthwhile as long as you don't mind passing along a little data to the coffee giant.
Now all that's left to deal with is Friday, and that's the best day of the work week.
