All Frappuccino Drinks Are 50% Off at Starbucks on Thursday

The big heatwave may have passed, but it's still hot as hell outside. Anything that brings a brief respite from the sweltering weather is more than welcome. Starbucks' occasional Happy Hour is back this week and will definitely be able to help.
On Thursday, July 25, Starbucks is offering 50% off all Frappuccino blended drinks size grande or larger. The deal excludes pre-bottled, ready-to-drink Fraps. When you think about, that's basically a BOGO offer, even if it's not as flashy. And that makes it better than a BOGO offer, really, because you don't have to get a second one to get the discount.
The Happy Hour starts at 3pm local time and runs until close at participating locations across the country. If you're not sure if your local shop is a joiner, give a call before you make the run.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app. When you open it, you'll find the offer in your inbox. You do not have to be a rewards member to take advantage of promotions in the app. Though you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member, and it's free to join. (You can no longer get the Happy Hour deals via email.)
Get ready for your mid-week sugar high. It's coming.
