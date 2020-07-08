Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks Today & Nearly Everything Is Up for Grabs

As you scroll endlessly through Instagram and Twitter, getting the occasional reminder of how long 2020 has felt already, you might need a little caffeine boost to energize you for all the things you need to get done.

Starbucks will help snap you out of that middle-distance stare on Thursday, July 9. It's running one of its recently-rare Happy Hour promotions. When you get your to-go order, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks, size grande or larger. The label is intentionally vague, because you can basically get the BOGO deal on anything that's not a pre-bottled drink or drip coffee.

Due to the COVID-19-related policies varying by state -- and with cases rising, those policies are changing frequently -- you'll want to call ahead to your local Starbucks to be sure that it is participating in the offer and open. (Additionally, the company recently announced it's closing hundreds of locations.)

Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal. Though, you'll land points toward more free drinks down the line when you're a member. Signing up is free, less the data you wind up sharing with the company. (You can also grab a separate free coffee if you're joining the rewards program for the first time.) You're also able to use the app to order ahead and pay, limiting your contact with employees for everyone's protection.

Also, as part of Starbucks' COVID-19 policies, it requests that customers wear a mask to protect workers and customers.

Use the BOGO magic to make your work-from-home situation feel like a vacation. You could grab one of the chain's newly returned S’mores Frappuccinos to pretend like you're camping during that next Zoom meeting.