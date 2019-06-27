Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Iced Drinks Today

There's no shortage of good reasons why it's high time to switch over from your usual hot coffee drink to something cooler for summer, if you haven't already. For one, there are few drinks that will simultaneously energize and refresh you like a big cup of iced coffee. But in case you need another good reason to ditch your usual brew for something on the rocks, Starbucks' deal for free iced drinks on Thursday may be it.
The Frappuccino slinger is hosting another of its ever-popular Happy Hour promotions on June 27, so plan for a caffeine boost to save you from your afternoon slog. This Happy Hour deal will land you buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) iced drinks -- like Iced Caramel Macchiatos and iced tea drinks -- in size grande or larger from 3pm (local time) to close, according to a company spokesperson. Other cold drinks such as Frappuccinos or anything pre-made in a bottle are not eligible, however, and the offer is only good at participating Starbucks locations across the country. We recommend calling ahead to make sure before you walk in asking for a free drink.
Getting the BOGO iced drinks deal is easy. You just have to download the Starbucks mobile app. Open the app, and you'll find the Happy Hour offer inside the in-app inbox. You don't have sign up to become a Starbucks Rewards member, but you'll end up getting points for what you buy, so it probably wouldn't hurt. It's free after all.
Here's our ranking of Starbucks' best drinks in case you need some ideas. No matter what you end up ordering, there's a good chance you're scoring some free caffeine to help you get through the long summer afternoon. Happy hour indeed.
