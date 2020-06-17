Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks Today & Nearly Everything Is Up For Grabs

It's been a long, long time since a Starbucks Happy Hour has crossed the path of anyone in need of an afternoon caffeine rush. But it's back like bellbottoms in the '90s.

Happy Hour returns on Thursday, June 18. The happy hour sans-alcohol will run from 2-7pm local time at participating locations. When you swing by, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks size grande or larger. It's not the clearest label, but "handcrafted drinks" means you can get just about anything on the menu that's not pre-made, like the bottled Frappuccinos or drip coffee.

Due to the pandemic and COVID-19-related policies varying by state, you'll want to call ahead to your local Starbucks to be sure that it is participating and open. (Not to mention that the company is closing hundreds of locations.)

Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app, and you'll find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal. Though, you'll land points toward more free drinks down the line when you're a member. Signing up is free, less the data you wind up sharing with the company. (You can also grab a separate free coffee if you're joining the rewards program for the first time.)

You're also able to use the app to order ahead and pay, limiting your contact with employees for everyone's protection. You might not be going into the office anymore, but you probably still need that afternoon boost.