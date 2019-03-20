All Espresso Drinks Are 50% Off at Starbucks on Thursday

Spring is in the air, and, in some places, it still feels a bit like winter. But never fear! A new Starbucks Happy Hour is en route to accentuate whatever you're feeling about the change of seasons. Hot drinks for anywhere it's still unreasonably cold and iced drinks for everyone who is ready to transition their caffeine to a summer favorite.
On Thursday, March 21, Starbucks is offering 50% off espresso drinks size grande or larger. The deal is good from 3pm to close at participating locations across the US. However, it does exclude hot and cold brewed coffee, Frappuccinos, Starbucks Reserve drinks, and any ready-to-drink beverages.
Here's how you do the thing: Download the Starbucks mobile app and sign up for the rewards program if you haven't already. You used to be able to sign up for an email to get the discount without the app, but that changed in February. The Happy Hour deals are now exclusively available through the app. (It's free to sign up for the rewards program, less the data that companies get when you use their apps.) Once you have the app downloaded, look in your inbox, and you'll find an offer you can flash to your barista.
Again, it's only available at participating locations. If you're unsure whether your local Starbucks is participating, give a call because getting half off your afternoon caffeine burst is worth the effort.
