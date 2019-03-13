Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Frappuccinos & Espresso Drinks on Thursday

Daylight Saving Time arrived over the weekend, and the effects of that lost hour are still hitting hard. We wouldn’t fault you for upping your caffeine consumption to get through what’s left of the week. Everyone’s been there. If you haven’t, but are looking for a little boost, you may be delighted to learn that Starbucks’ popular “Happy Hour” deal is back on Thursday.
The coffee purveyor will bring back its much-beloved “Happy Hour” on March 14, with a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) offer on espresso drinks and Frappuccinos in size grande or larger. The deal is good from 3pm to close at most locations across the country (though it’s probably a good idea to check with your local store before you go). There aren’t many restrictions with this deal, meaning you can use it on ant hot or cold espresso drink, or any Frappuccino (with the exception of the bottled ones) you like.
Sure, you’ll have to shell out a little cash on one drink to get a second free, but you’ll get twice the caffeine buzz for half what it would cost on a normal day. Why not seize the opportunity to get your go-to order and try the the coffee chain’s new Cloud Macchiato which, according to a spokesperson, will also be included in the deal. The drink was introduced to the Starbucks menu on March 5 with a little help from the cloud queen herself, Ariana Grande, and received a permanent place in it’s coffee-beverage lineup. If you don’t like it, no love (or money) lost because you didn’t pay for it anyway.
So, if you need the extra boost because you’re lagging from Daylight Saving Time or just require multiple coffees to get through the day, it would behoove you to take advantage of this deal. If you’re a Starbucks Rewards members, you’ll get a discount barcode via email or the Starbucks mobile app. Show that to your barista, and you’re in, baby. If you’re not a loyalty member, you can RSVP to the promotion on the Starbucks Happy Hour site. Doing so will opt you in for future emails about “Happy Hour” promotions, so be prepared.
We’re not saying caffeine can fix all your problems, but it sure does make everything a bit more tolerable.
