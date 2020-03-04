Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks Today & You Can Just About Get Anything You Want

A free cup of coffee couldn't come at a better time. Staying up late to watch returns on Super Tuesday -- while simultaneously wondering why any person would do this to themselves -- ruined the sleep schedule for the week. If you need a late-week boost, the return of Starbucks' Happy Hour is well-timed.
It's back on Thursday, March 5, offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time. If you like coffee but can't imagine what "handcrafted drinks" means, they're basically letting you know that pre-bottled beverages like the bottled Frappuccinos are not eligible for the deal.
Drinks in the deal include the chain's three new spring-focused drinks: Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, Iced Golden Ginger Drink, and Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam.
A boatload of the coffee shops with the familiar green logo participate, but if you've never done happy hour before and aren't sure if your shop offers the deal, it's worth calling ahead. Some locations don't offer Happy Hour.
Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks mobile app, and you'll find the Happy Hour offer in your inbox. You do not have to be a rewards member to get the BOGO deal, but you do need to have the app on your mobile device. However, if you are a rewards member, you'll land points toward more free drinks. Signing up is free, less the data you wind up sharing with the company.
It's a straightforward deal with straightforward results. You're finally going to pay off the coffee debt you owe someone at work. Next time, coffee is on them, and they don't even have to know you didn't pay for theirs this time.
