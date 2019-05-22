Starbucks Is Giving Out Frappuccinos on Thursday

Everyone is moving a little slow this week from late nights of watching, re-watching, and reconsidering the Game of Thrones finale. It's understandable. It's an emotional time.
As the afternoon slog hits you on Thursday and you regret watching TV so late on a weeknight, Starbucks is hoping it might be able to help make the day a little less crap. On Thursday, May 23, Starbucks is running one of its Happy Hour promotions where you can get buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) Frappuccinos, size grande or larger. That offer excludes the pre-bottled, ready-to-drink Fraps, though. Happy Hour starts at 3pm and runs until close at participating locations across the country. If you're not sure if your local shop considers itself a participator, give them a call before you leave the office.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app and sign up for the rewards program if you're not already a member. Previously, you could sign up for an email to get the discount sans app, but the company changed the program back in February. The Happy Hour deals are now exclusively made available through the app. However, signing up is free, less the data the company undoubtedly collects while you're using their app. Once you've got the app, check your inbox to find an offer you can flash to your barista. Boom. BOGO frozen coffee treats.
Between the caffeine and the sugar of drinks like that semi-new S'mores Frappuccino, you're going to make it through the afternoon. At least until you crash really hard just before dinner. But that's what the second drink is for.
