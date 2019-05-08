All Frappuccino Drinks Are 50% Off at Starbucks on Thursday

If late nights of rewatching Game of Thrones has you struggling through the afternoon at work, Starbucks has news you can use. It's going to help you get a caffeine and sugar rush going that will take you through the end of the workday, just in time to crash the moment you get home. (Unless you make a second stop to keep yourself going well into the evening.)
Starbucks has a new Happy Hour special running. On Thursday, May 9, you'll get 50% off Frappuccino blended drinks size grande or larger. That does exclude the pre-bottled, ready-to-drink Fraps, though. The Happy Hour starts at 3pm and runs until close at participating locations across the country. If you're not sure if your local shop considers itself a participator, give a call before you make the run.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app and sign up for the rewards program if you are not already a member. Once upon a time, you could sign up for an email to get the discount without the app, but that changed back in February. The Happy Hour deals are now exclusively available through the app. Though it's free to sign up for the program, less the data the company undoubtedly collects while you're using the app. Once you have it downloaded, look in your inbox, and you'll find an offer you can flash to the barista when you show up for your afternoon pick-me-up.
You can even make sure that a real solid sugar high is part of that pick-me-up with the semi-new S'mores Frappuccino, which looks kind of intense.
