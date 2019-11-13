Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Almost Everything Is Fair Game

With an Arctic chill sweeping through the US, it's officially hot coffee season, even if you drink iced coffee deep into the fall. A BOGO deal from Starbucks on Thursday will not only deliver the warm drink you require but having two hot drinks in your hands will ease the frustration of not having unpacked your gloves from last winter.
You can get your caffeinated hand warmers on Thursday, November 14 when Starbucks runs another of its Happy Hour deals. The alcohol-free Happy Hour will dish out a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time. You can choose whatever drink you'd like, and the promo includes holiday drinks if you're ready for a Peppermint Mocha or Egg Nog Latte.
As with every Starbucks Happy Hour, they give it that familiar "participating locations" designation. You'll want to make sure your local shop is joining the BOGO fun.
Here's how to get the deal: In the Starbucks mobile app, open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to land your BOGO offer. Though, of course, you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member. That's worthwhile if you don't mind sharing a little data. It's free to sign up, but you have to fork over a little personal information.
Once you done all that, you're basically in a Doublemint Gum commercial from the 90s, but for coffee.
