Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks Today & Nearly Everything Is Up for Grabs

Starbucks is dropping happy hours into the world with less frequency than it once did, and many cities are reintroducing dining restrictions because of the massive surge in coronavirus cases, but happy hour is back this week. It's a great time to get a free coffee to take on the road.

Happy hour is on for Thursday, November 12 from 2-7 pm local time. The non-alcoholic happy hour will land you a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks , size grande or larger. (Don't forget to wear a mask while placing your order.)

"Handcrafted drink" is a vague label, but it basically means that you can grab whatever you'd like that's not pre-bottled or a drip coffee.

Here's how to get the deal: Tap that Starbucks app on your phone to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to snag the BOGO deal, but you do need the app. However, if you are a member, you'll land points toward even more free drinks. Signing up is free, less the data you wind up sharing with the company, of course. (There's always a trade-off.) You're also able to use the app to order and pay ahead of your arrival, limiting your contact with employees for their protection and yours.

All Starbucks locations require that you wear a mask to get served. (That's the case at many, many restaurants and businesses , especially given the record-setting number of cases we've seen over the last few weeks.) Wear it, and be kind to anyone serving you in the middle of a pandemic. Though, you probably didn't need that reminder. You were going to do that anyhow. Go and enjoy that intensely sugary seasonally-appropriate drink. (Even if that drink won't be a Gingerbread Latte this year.)