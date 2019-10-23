Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks on Thursday & Almost Everything Is Fair Game

When you're used to it, getting that cup of coffee during the workday is important. Without that extra touch of alertness, you might do something embarrassing like follow through on a shower idea or enter a meeting that you weren't invited to.
Keeping yourself from having to backpedal out of a situation will be a little easier on Thursday, October 24. Starbucks is running another of its reworked Happy Hour promotions. It will offer a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on handcrafted drinks size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time. The new structure of the Starbucks Happy Hour lets you choose your own adventure. The promo is no longer restricted to a single type of drink. It's open to whatever your heart desires... as long as your heart desires some kind of handcrafted drink from Starbucks.
The deal is only available, however, at participating locations. Be sure to check that your location, uh, participates.
Here's how to get the deal: In the Starbucks mobile app, open your account to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to land your BOGO offer. Though, of course, you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member. That's worthwhile if you don't mind sharing a little data. It's free to sign up, but they do ask for some personal information.
Then you're all set. Don't forget to ask a coworker or friend what they'd like because spooky season is a season of sharing.
