Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Espresso Drinks & Frappuccinos on Thursday

There are days when a couple of coffees isn't enough to drag your limp body to the day's finish line. Maybe you're tired. Maybe you're getting sick. Maybe you have been trying fruitlessly to keep up with the deluge of breaking news alerts. Whatever the reason, one of those coffees will be on the house today.
Starbucks is running another Happy Hour deal on Thursday, offering a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on any handcrafted drink size grande or larger from 2-7pm local time. It's not limited to any one type this time. You could get a cold brew or a Blonde Flat White, a Frappuccino or a latte. Your pick.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app. Open your account, and the offer will be hanging around the in-app inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to get the deal. Though, of course, you get points toward more free drinks if you're a member. That's worthwhile if you don't mind sharing a little data with the company. It's free to sign up, but they do ask for a little personal info. Additionally, the promotion is only redeemable at participating locations, so give a call before you head out if you're not sure whether your local shop is a joiner.
If the week hasn't been so long that you need a double-dose of caffeine, surprise someone with a drink they love. It'll brighten their day. Also, they'll owe you one. Not saying you should do it because they'd owe you one. You should do it because you're a nice person. But also, they'll owe you one.
Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So Light Up Houston's Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.