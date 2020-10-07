Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks Today & Nearly Everything Is Up for Grabs

The Starbucks happy hours have been coming far less frequently since the spring, but the free coffee deals are still popping up from time to time.

On October 8, the Starbucks happy hour is back from 2-7pm local time. Place your to-go order (while wearing a mask) and you can get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on all handcrafted drinks, size grande or larger. While "handcrafted drinks" has a sort of vague ring to it, you're able to get almost anything that's not pre-bottled or drip coffee.

Here's how to get the deal: Open the Starbucks app on your phone to find the offer in your inbox. You don't have to be a rewards member to snag the BOGO deal, but you do have to have the app. However, if you are a rewards program member, you'll land points toward more free drinks. Signing up is free, less the data you wind up sharing with the company, of course. You're also able to use the app to order and pay ahead of your arrival, limiting your contact with employees for everyone's protection.

It's important to know that you have to wear a mask at every Starbucks to get served. That's the case at many, many restaurants and businesses. Wear it, and be kind to anyone serving you in the midst of a pandemic. But you didn't need to hear that. You were going to do that anyhow.

Among the many, many drinks on offer are the seasonally appropriate Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or the Salted Caramel Mocha.