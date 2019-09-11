Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Frappuccinos & Espresso Drinks on Thursday

The return of the NFL on Thursdays or the end of Summer Fridays might have you struggling through the tail end of the week, hoping to stay up late enough to enjoy the hours after the office closes.
Starbucks is angling to help you get there on September 12. The omnipresent coffee shop is running one of its Happy Hours on Thursday, offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) frappuccinos and handcrafted espresso drinks size grande or larger after 3pm local time. The promotion is only redeemable at participating locations, so give 'em a call if you're not sure whether your local shop is joining in the freebie fun.
Here's how to get the deal: Download the Starbucks mobile app. When you open your account, the offer will be hanging around the in-app inbox. You do not have to be a rewards member to get the deal, though you do get points toward more free drinks if you're a member, which is nice. Downloading the app and signing up for the rewards program is free, less any personal information you share with the company. (So, no cash exchange, but not totally without cost.) You can no longer get the Happy Hour offers via email without the app.
A half-price drink is a welcome addition to the Thursday afternoon routine. Plus, you can stockpile some goodwill when you bring a co-worker a free latte. You'll need that goodwill once you finally reveal it was you who ate their leftover fried rice last week. Sorry.
