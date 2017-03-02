Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Macchiatos This Week

To combat the rollercoaster of warm/cold/warm Spring weather, Starbucks introduced two all-new takes on its classic macchiato espresso drink this week, the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato and the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato. Now, the coffee giant is celebrating with a "Meat for Macchiatos" deal for free macchiato drinks, including the longtime favorite Caramel Macchiato.

Here's the deal:

Buy any size macchiato drink (hot or iced) between 2pm and 6pm on March 2 through March 6 and Starbucks will throw in another one for free. The promotion is good at participating Starbucks locations nationwide, and includes macchiato drinks like the Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato, the Caramel Macchiato, the Espresso Macchiato, and the Latte Macchiato.