Starbucks Has 4 New Holiday Cups for 2020. Here's What They Look Like.

Starbucks officially unveiled its new holiday cups on Thursday, saying your next order could come served in one as soon as Friday, November 6, the same day the chain's holiday drink and food lineup returns to the menu. Like last year, there are four new designs, each seemingly competing to be the merriest of the bunch. Starbucks actually dubbed this year's holiday cup theme "Carry the Merry" and said the festive looks are part of its effort to be "that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to," according to a press release. But at their core, the new cups are just nice to look at.

There was a time not too long ago when the debut of Starbucks ' holiday cup designs resulted in controversy . Now, when the coffee chain launches its holiday coffee sipping vessels, you can safely expect them to be perfectly innocuous and controversy-proofed—ho ho ho hum, if you will. The company's holiday cup designs for 2020 are exactly that: colorful, cheery, and festive decorations created to please all.

As you may know by now, Starbucks doesn't have an ounce of shame when it comes to its holiday cups—to the extent that the company wrote names and descriptions for each of the four designs. Here how it describes each of them, per a press release:

Ribbon: This design brings forward joyful elements of the holiday season in ribbons of brand greens and a jolly red wrapped like a cozy holiday sweater. Look closely and you’ll see a familiar crown, tail, and scales. The design is repeated on this year’s collectible Starbucks red holiday cup.

So, if you're looking for something resembling the "red cup" of years ago, Sparkle is the cup for you. We can totally see what Starbucks means when it describes the Ribbon design as sort of like a holiday sweater.

"Early in our exploration, one of our designers had started making these little ribbons that almost looked like washi tape (a decorative, adhesive tape)," Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbuck, said in a statement. "We had this one session where we were so inspired by these different patterns that we cut them out with scissors and started wrapping them indifferent ways on cups."

As you can see in the photo above, Starbucks is certainly delivering in terms of merriment here. There's one more holiday cup to talk about, though. On Friday, November 6, the chain will be handing out a free, collectible reusable holiday cup at many locations across the country while supplies last. In previous years, stores ran out of the cups quickly, so if you want one, you'll have to get on it right away. If not, you're getting a festive disposable cup anyway.