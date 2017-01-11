Starbucks' Holiday Drinks Are Back Today -- In a Brand New Cup, Too

Although the premature arrival of Christmas decorations in stores would have you believe the holidays started back in late September, it's safe to say the festive season is officially upon us now that Halloween is just a speck of clown makeup stuck in your eyelid. In case you need further proof, Starbucks announced Tuesday its classic holiday drinks are returning to stores -- starting today, November 1st.

That's right -- just when it finally felt like an appropriate time to sip a Pumpkin Spice Latte, decidedly wintry flavors like chestnut, eggnog, and peppermint are taking over the menu. Starbucks said its now serving the complete lineup of classic holiday espresso beverages (as well as their iced and Frappuccino equivalents!): Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Eggnog Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Peppermint Mocha, according to a press release. But there's just one glaring, red omission.