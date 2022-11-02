Starbucks Announces Holiday Lineup, Celebrates the Peppermint Mocha's 20th Anniversary

We waited patiently through Pumpkin Spice Latte season (okay, fine, we enjoyed it a little, too) just for the Peppermint Mocha. The fan-favorite holiday drink, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary at Starbucks this year, is officially back on menus, along with your other seasonal favorites.

On Wednesday, the same day as Dunkin's own grand holiday drink reveal, Starbucks announced the return of its Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, in addition to the Peppermint Mocha of course.

And while we're thrilled about the return, Starbucks isn't introducing any new beverages to its lineup this year. Guess they went with a stick-to-what-works mentality.