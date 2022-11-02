Starbucks Announces Holiday Lineup, Celebrates the Peppermint Mocha's 20th Anniversary
You can get your red cup beginning Thursday, November 3.
We waited patiently through Pumpkin Spice Latte season (okay, fine, we enjoyed it a little, too) just for the Peppermint Mocha. The fan-favorite holiday drink, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary at Starbucks this year, is officially back on menus, along with your other seasonal favorites.
On Wednesday, the same day as Dunkin's own grand holiday drink reveal, Starbucks announced the return of its Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, in addition to the Peppermint Mocha of course.
And while we're thrilled about the return, Starbucks isn't introducing any new beverages to its lineup this year. Guess they went with a stick-to-what-works mentality.
As for the Seattle-based coffee giant's food menu, that is getting a revamp, or at least a new addition. The rookie Chocolate Pistachio Swirl features a creamy chocolate filling with cinnamon and coffee swirled into its brioche-inspired dough with mint chocolate chips. It's then topped with chopped pistachios.
The holiday menu officially joins stores nationwide on Thursday, November 3, and in those signature holiday red cups, of course.
"Nothing says the most magical time of the year like the Starbucks red cup returning.This year is special as Starbucks celebrates 25 years of the iconic holiday cup and the return of a full menu of seasonal handcrafted beverages and festive food," Starbucks said in the announcement.