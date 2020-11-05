News Starbucks' Festive Holiday Drinks & Pastries Officially Return on Friday There's not much new, but your holiday favorites are finally here.

Photo Courtesy of Starbucks

The holidays—whether you're prepared for them or now—are nearly upon us. Stores have stocked aisles with festive decorations, Christmas-themed commercials are steadily taking over on TV, and Starbucks' ever-popular lineup of holiday drinks and food items are back on the menu as of Friday. Yes, it's that time of the year. Already. Whew. Starbucks announced the return of its holiday menu on Thursday, saying its lineup of classic holiday beverages, pastries, and gifts will be available to order from its locations nationwide on Friday, November 6—one day earlier than last year. The drink menu includes all of the hits, including the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha , Caramel Brulee Latte , Chestnut Praline Latte , Eggnog Latte , and the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha, which turns 18 years old in 2020, according to a spokesperson for the chain. And, of course, all of them will be served in Starbucks' equally anticipated lineup of new holiday-themed cups. Does this mean Pumpkin Spice Latte season is over? Of course not. But you just got a handful of additional sweet drinks options to aide your transition into wintertime. Now, you just have to dig your sweaters out of your closet and replace that tattered winter coat you've put off replacing for the last six years. Here's the full menu breakdown:

Photo Courtesy of Starbucks

Here's how Starbucks describes each of the holiday drinks, per a press release: Peppermint Mocha This holiday classic is made with Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint syrup. It comes topped with whipped ream and dark chocolate curls. Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Starbucks combines the flavors of caramelized white chocolate mocha sauce, espresso, and steamed milk in this drink before finishing it with whipped cream, sugar sparkles, and crispy white pearls on top. Caramel Brulee Latte Attention caramel fans: This drink is made with rich Caramel Brulée Sauce, espresso, and steamed milk—then it's topped with whipped cream and Caramel Brulée Topping. Chestnut Praline Latte The flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices are the key flavors here. You're also getting bold espresso and rich steamed milk, and of course, toppings: whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Eggnog Latte Think of holiday eggnog, but spiked with caffeine instead of booze. Starbucks makes it by steaming eggnong, mixing it with espresso, and topping the whole thing with a bit of ground nutmeg.

Photo Courtesy of Starbucks

As for food, Starbucks is decking its pastry cases with a handful of holiday-themed food items. The lineup includes the new Cranberry Orange Scone and returning pastries like the Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, and Snowman Cake Pop. Here's how Starbucks describes each item, per a press release: Cranberry Orange Scone This is a buttermilk scone made with crème fraiche, dried cranberries, orange zest, and vanilla icing. Sugar Plum Danish You're getting a danish filled with cream cheese filling and topped with spiced sugar plum spread. Cranberry Bliss Bar You can get this by the slice or even by the tray. The base of this treat is a blondie cake that Starbucks tops with sweet cream cheese icing, dried cranberries, and white orange drizzle. Snowman Cookie This one's not complicated: a buttery shortbread cookie that's shaped and decorated to look like a snowman. Snowman Cake Pop This bite-sized piece of cake on a stick features vanilla cake mixing with vanilla icing. The whole thing is dipping in a white chocolatey coating and also decorated to look like a snowman.

As for gifts, the company is obviously pushing all sorts of holiday merch, including mugs, tumblers, cold cups, and of course, gift cards. All said, there's not much new on Starbucks' holiday menu this year. Zero new holiday drinks (at least, so far) and only one new holiday-themed food offering. That could change as the holiday season ramps up. Starbucks has to try to keep things interesting, after all.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.