These Are Starbucks' Most Festive Holiday Gifts Under $30
Shop everything from color-changing hot cups to Christmas-themed coffee blends.
The holiday season is bound to sneak up on us. And while it might feel like you've got all the time in the world to check off your Christmas shopping, consider this your warning; retailers are encouraging you to shop early. The good news? Starbucks has already unveiled its best gifts under $30, so you can check that off of your to-do list soon.
Starbucks is rolling out its seasonal coffee blends, gift cards, and merch across the US and Canada so that you can stuff those stockings with reusable color-changing cups and gradient tumblers.
Here's the full lineup of holiday gifts under $30:
- Cold Cup with Color Changing Stripe Straw for $3.95
- Holiday-inspired coffee blends for $15.95
- Color Changing Hot Cup Set (6 pack) for $18.95
- Bling Cold Cups for $19.95
- Jeweled Cold Cups for $19.95
- Ceramic Gold Mug for $19.95
- Red Floral Mercury Tumbler for $19.95
- Green Gradient Tumbler for $27.95
- Green Jeweled Lid Water Bottle for $24.95
As for the coffee blends, Starbucks has created both a Christmas and Holiday pack. The former boasts aged Sumatra with dark-roasted beans sourced from Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, and Colombia, while the latter is a sweet and toasty balance with Latin American beans and rich Sumatran coffee.