Starbucks Just Dropped Even More Holiday Merch, Including Color-Changing Cups
‘Tis the season to drink jolly.
We’re not even through Thanksgiving yet, but Starbucks is ready to start spreading cheer in the form of its classic holiday drinks , festive cups , and tons of giftable holiday merch. On Tuesday, the chain dropped a bunch of additional merch—just days after it brought back its aforementioned holiday drink lineup.
The new Starbucks holiday cups are great, but Starbucks’ reusable holiday cups are so much better. This year, the coffee company rolled out a glitter cold cup set for iced coffee lovers who aren’t swayed by the changing of the seasons. The cups come in packs of five, with each cup having a subtle glitter finish. Starbucks also rolled out a holiday-themed set of color-changing cups, which transform from green to red when hot liquid is poured in. Starbucks’ hot cups come in packs of six and feature a candy cane print that also changes color depending on the temperature of its contents.
Starbucks isn’t just rolling out holiday-themed cups. It’s also hawking holiday ornaments and stocking stuffers for the coffee addict on everyone’s list. This year’s ornament is simple, but adorable: a single red Starbucks cup hanging by a shiny green ribbon.
As for stocking stuffers (or just small treats for yourself—we won’t tell), Starbucks is offering up a holiday-themed set of reusable straws that come with a cleaning brush and zipper pouch so you can keep it on hand all the time. If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, consider snagging a Reserve Silk Christmas Scarf, Ceramic Gold Mug, Matte Red Tumbler, Mercury Red Floral Tumbler, or ‘Coffee Lover’ Embroidered Pin. What’d we tell you? Something for everyone.
When all else fails, there’s always the Starbucks gift card. Even they come in a bunch of festive designs.
