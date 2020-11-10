Starbucks Just Dropped Even More Holiday Merch, Including Color-Changing Cups

We’re not even through Thanksgiving yet, but Starbucks is ready to start spreading cheer in the form of its classic holiday drinks , festive cups , and tons of giftable holiday merch. On Tuesday, the chain dropped a bunch of additional merch—just days after it brought back its aforementioned holiday drink lineup.

The new Starbucks holiday cups are great, but Starbucks’ reusable holiday cups are so much better. This year, the coffee company rolled out a glitter cold cup set for iced coffee lovers who aren’t swayed by the changing of the seasons. The cups come in packs of five, with each cup having a subtle glitter finish. Starbucks also rolled out a holiday-themed set of color-changing cups, which transform from green to red when hot liquid is poured in. Starbucks’ hot cups come in packs of six and feature a candy cane print that also changes color depending on the temperature of its contents.