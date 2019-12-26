Starbucks Is Giving Out Totally Free Drinks at Pop-Up Parties Across the U.S.

It's the holidays, which means shopping for presents, baking cookies, attending parties, and surviving with coffee. Lots and lots of coffee. Thankfully, it looks like your coffee-fueled survival is about to get a little easier and cheaper, because Starbucks is handing out totally free drinks this week as part of a nationwide celebration.
Starbucks knows that despite how joyous the season can be, it can also be exhausting, so it's throwing more than 1,000 pop-up parties at Starbucks stores across the country and giving away free tall handcrafted espresso beverages to all in attendance. And by "handcrafted espresso beverages," the company means anything espresso-related: Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, Caramel Macchiatos, Iced Eggnog Lattes, basic Americanos -- all are fair game. Haven't had your holiday drink fix yet? Now's the time to get it.
The parties will randomly appear -- or pop up -- beginning on Friday, December 27, through Tuesday, December 31, from 1-2pm (local time). The locations change daily, so you'll have to see if your local 'bucks is participating. You can track the pop-ups by going to StarbucksPopUp.com, according to a spokesperson.
Another slight catch is that there's a limit of one free drink per person. But, hey, that's not so bad. Now, all you have to decide is what to order. Decisions decisions.
