Starbucks Holiday Products Are Hitting Store Shelves Even Earlier This Year
The coffee giant's seasonal favorites are hitting retailers on Monday.
There are two types of people in this world: those who deck the halls before they've even bobbed for a single apple and those who won't even think about a shower performance of "All I Want for Christmas" before they've devoured the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers. And while I'd typically categorize myself in the latter camp, what can I say, I'm a sucker for those Starbucks Peppermint Mochas.
Though you'll have to wait a little longer for the seasonal in-store debuts, the Seattle-based coffee giant is already bringing your favorite holiday flavors to retailers nationwide as part of its at-home line. Beginning on Monday, you can get your hands on Starbucks holiday blend and peppermint mocha-flavored coffee in K-Cup, Starbucks by Nespresso, Via Instant mocha peppermint latte packets, and ground varieties.
But as if there weren't enough ways to consume your beloved seasonal coffee drinks, Starbucks is introducing two new at-home products too: the Peppermint Mocha bottled Frappuccino and the Peppermint Mocha iced espresso classic. The former will look like Starbucks OG ready-to-drink Frapps while the latter comes in a 40oz multi-serve bottle.
"Café-inspired and ready to drink, the multi-serve Starbucks Peppermint Mocha combines bold espresso and creamy milk with the cheery flavors of peppermint and chocolate -- all wrapped in a festive package to brighten your spirits at the holidays," Starbucks said of the product.
The holiday line ranges in price from $3.09 (for 13.7oz single-serve bottle of the Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino) all the way to $36.99 (for the 72-ct. holiday blend).
