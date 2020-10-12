Starbucks Holiday Products Are Hitting Store Shelves Even Earlier This Year

There are two types of people in this world: those who deck the halls before they've even bobbed for a single apple and those who won't even think about a shower performance of "All I Want for Christmas" before they've devoured the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers. And while I'd typically categorize myself in the latter camp, what can I say, I'm a sucker for those Starbucks Peppermint Mochas.

Though you'll have to wait a little longer for the seasonal in-store debuts, the Seattle-based coffee giant is already bringing your favorite holiday flavors to retailers nationwide as part of its at-home line. Beginning on Monday, you can get your hands on Starbucks holiday blend and peppermint mocha-flavored coffee in K-Cup, Starbucks by Nespresso, Via Instant mocha peppermint latte packets, and ground varieties.

But as if there weren't enough ways to consume your beloved seasonal coffee drinks, Starbucks is introducing two new at-home products too: the Peppermint Mocha bottled Frappuccino and the Peppermint Mocha iced espresso classic. The former will look like Starbucks OG ready-to-drink Frapps while the latter comes in a 40oz multi-serve bottle.