Starbucks' Newest Summer Frappuccino May Taste a Bit Like Fall

Almost like clockwork, Starbucks introduces a series of new Frappuccinos throughout the year to lure you away from your regular coffee. So, it should come as no surprise that the caffeine empire has yet another blended coffee beverage up its non-existent green apron sleeves for summer, but what may surprise you is the flavor: horchata.
On Tuesday, Starbucks announced it is now serving the new drink -- the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino -- at most of its locations across the US and Canada. The borderline dessert in a cup features super sweet caramel and warm spice flavors, which the company claims is the perfect combination to end summer and help welcome fall. In other words, it's the prelude to pumpkin spice.
More specifically, the drink is made by blending Starbucks’ almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, and coffee with ice. Then, the sugary concoction is topped with whipped cream, ribbons of caramel sauce, cinnamon, and sugar sprinkles, according to a press release. Think a regular Cinnamon Dolce Frappuccino, but with the nuttiness of almond milk and some horchata-inspired flare.
Starbucks didn't say how long the drink will be available, but with the annual return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte likely only a few weeks away, it probably won't be long before the drink will be lost in all the sugar orange PSL insanity anyway.
