Starbucks' First Plant-Based Sausage Sandwich Just Hit Menus Nationwide

I am an unabashed meat-eater and will be 'til the day I die, but I'm not afraid of eating plant-based meats now and then. Especially now that Starbucks' Impossible breakfast sandwich has finally made its nationwide debut.

On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced the rollout of its faux-meat menu addition, which features Impossible Foods sausage, a cage-free fried egg, and aged cheddar cheese sandwiched on ciabatta bread. The news comes months after CEO Kevin Johnson's promise for more plant-based food and drink options.

"As we approach the 50th anniversary of Starbucks in 2021, we look ahead with a heightened sense of urgency and conviction that we must challenge ourselves, think bigger and do much more in partnership with others to take care of the planet we share," CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in an open letter in January. "Today, I’m excited to be able to share with you our commitment to pursue a bold, multi-decade aspiration to become resource positive and give more than we take from the planet."