There's an Ingredient Shortage at Starbucks Right Now That Might Affect Your Favorite Drink
25 menu items are affected by supply chain stalls.
We all know how finicky Starbucks customers can be—you've read the horror stories of egregiously lengthy custom orders. So it's hardly a shock that customers are outraged over the coffee giant's latest, not-so-great news: There's an ingredient shortage that just might affect your favorite drink.
Starbucks is experiencing major supply chain stalls, including a scarcity of Oat Milk. According to an internal update, which was reported on by Insider, the company is putting orders for at least 25 items on a "temporary hold" as of June 4 as a result.
While Starbucks declined to comment, Insider did speak to a handful of Starbucks employees that confirmed a list of unavailable ingredients, with hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, and green iced tea among them. This means that you may have to rethink that Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher habit of yours—at least for now.
"There is a company-wide shortage of so many things," a Starbucks employee told Insider, naming caramel drizzle as one out-of-stock item at their store.
Customers have quickly taken to social media with their frustrations.
Unsurprisingly, baristas have been on the receiving end of the heat. "Please don't yell at Starbucks baristas if we run out of something to make your drink! Starbucks is having a shortage on items and we (baristas) have no control over it! Thank you!," one employee tweeted, with another chiming in, "bro Starbucks is outta everything biggest shortage ever and customers are still mad at us."
A spokesperson for Starbucks confirmed the news to TODAY Food, noting that the shortage will vary based on store location.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible," the spokesperson wrote in an email.
h/t Insider