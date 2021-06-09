There's an Ingredient Shortage at Starbucks Right Now That Might Affect Your Favorite Drink

We all know how finicky Starbucks customers can be—you've read the horror stories of egregiously lengthy custom orders. So it's hardly a shock that customers are outraged over the coffee giant's latest, not-so-great news: There's an ingredient shortage that just might affect your favorite drink.

Starbucks is experiencing major supply chain stalls, including a scarcity of Oat Milk. According to an internal update, which was reported on by Insider, the company is putting orders for at least 25 items on a "temporary hold" as of June 4 as a result.

While Starbucks declined to comment, Insider did speak to a handful of Starbucks employees that confirmed a list of unavailable ingredients, with hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags, and green iced tea among them. This means that you may have to rethink that Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher habit of yours—at least for now.

"There is a company-wide shortage of so many things," a Starbucks employee told Insider, naming caramel drizzle as one out-of-stock item at their store.

Customers have quickly taken to social media with their frustrations.