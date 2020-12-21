News Here's What Starbucks' Holiday Drinks Look Like Around the Globe Some of them put your usual Peppermint Mocha to shame.

Starbucks holiday drinks signal the unofficial start of both winter and the holiday season. That first sip of Peppermint Mocha is like a one-way ticket to the North Pole, which is great because traveling isn’t really an option right now. Just because we’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean we can’t imagine all the places we’d like to be and the flavors we’d try if we could. Like Starbucks’ other holiday drinks, maybe. As it turns out, Peppermint Mocha isn’t the only holiday drink in Starbucks’ lineup. The coffee chain’s international menu includes some spectacular sweet and spicy flavors, many of which we definitely want to try. There’s a Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew, a Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate, and a Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte, and that’s just a couple of offerings around the world. Starbucks recently shared a tour of its international holiday offerings. Here’s what baristas are serving up around the globe:

Latin America: Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte If you're celebrating the holidays somewhere warmer, like Latin America, you can pop into a Starbucks for a Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte. The drink is made by combining white chocolate mocha sauce with whipped cream, a swirl of cranberry drizzle, and crystallized cranberry sugar. And like a lot of Starbucks drinks, the Cranberry Mocha Blanco Latte comes hot, iced, and blended.

Latin America: Merry Strawberry Mocha Frappuccino Think a chocolate covered strawberry in the form of a blended drink. It's made with white chocolate mocha and a blend of milk, espresso, and ice. It's poured over mocha sauce, whipped cream, and strawberry drizzle.

Europe: Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate Chocolate lovers, rejoice. In Europe, Starbucks serves up a Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate. It's creamy hot chocolate topped with mocha whipped cream and a chocolatey truffle topping. Chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate.

Europe, Middle East, Asia, Latin America, Caribbean: Toffee Nut Latte This is a rich, buttery sweet drink made with toffee nut syrup, Starbucks signature espresso, and steamed milk. It's topped with whipped cream and toffee nut flavored topping. A version of the Toffee Nut Latte, dubbed the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, is also available in Asia.

Canada, Europe, Asia: Gingerbread Latte Gingerbread is a pretty universal holiday flavor, which is probably why Starbucks has the Gingerbread Latte on menus in Canada, Europe, and Asia. However, the chain decided not to include it on its holiday lineup in the US for a second year in a row this year. Abroad, It's made with Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk, and gingerbread syrup—then topped with gingerbread flavored whipped cream and a wafer topping. In Europe, the Gingerbread Latte is also available in a vegan version.

China: Golden Christmas Tea Latte This ultra-festive drink combines black tea with Tahitian vanilla flavor and caramel sauce for a smooth, but sweet holiday pick-me-up.

China: Lava Choco Dark Mocha Chocolate lava cake is the inspiration behind this drink. It's made with dark chocolate flavors, Starbucks' signature espresso, and topped with soft and sweet dark chocolate cake crust.

Japan: Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate There are two versions of this drink: the Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino and the Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate. The Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate Frappuccino is made up of marbled layers of matcha swirled with white chocolate cream and topped with brownie bits and powdered sugar. The Matcha x Matcha White Chocolate, on the other hand, is a hot drink made with matcha and a milk foam base along with white chocolate flavor.

Japan: Berry x Berry There's both a Berry x Berry White Mocha and Berry x Berry No-Bake Cheesecake Frappuccino—inspired by Starbucks' Cranberry Bliss Bar. The Berry x Berry White Mocha features white chocolate-flavored sauce, berry sauce, steamed milk, and espresso. The Berry x Berry No-Bake Cheesecake Frappuccino is made with the same white chocolate flavor and mixed berry sauce, but is topped with a mountain of whipped cream, bright red raspberry-flavored meringue pieces, and white chocolate shavings.

Asia-Pacific: Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew Starbucks serves up a Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew during the holiday season in this part of the world. The drink combines the sweet and spicy flavors of baked apple and cinnamon with cold brew coffee. The drink is topped with baked apple cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon to really drive home the holiday flavors.

Asia-Pacific: Jolly Baked Apple Latte This drink is made with Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk, and spiced apples. It's then topped with a drizzle of baked apple sauce and candied apple sprinkles along with whipped cream. This holiday drink comes hot, iced, and blended.

US, Canada, Europe: Eggnog Latte One drink you can get at quite a few Starbucks' around the world is the Eggnog Latte. The Eggnog Latte was the OG Starbucks holiday handcrafted drink and first made its debut in 1986. The recipe hasn't changed in more than 30 years, combining eggnog, Starbucks Espresso, and a dusting of ground nutmeg.

Global: Peppermint Mocha No matter where you are in the world, you can get your hands on one of Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha holiday drinks. The drink debuted in 2002 and is the only one available in every Starbucks anywhere in the world. It's made with Starbucks signature espresso, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup and then topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls in America and candy cane pieces in Europe and Asia. The Peppermint Mocha comes hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino.

U.S.: Toasted White Chocolate Mocha The drink combines white chocolate mocha sauce with espresso and steamed milk. It's then polished off with whipped cream and holiday sugar sparkles and crispy white pearls. You can order it hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino.

