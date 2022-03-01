Starbucks Just Added an All-New Shaken Espresso Drink to Its Menu
The new beverage joins the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso.
Last spring, Starbucks unveiled its Shaken Espresso duo with an Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso. And now, exactly a year to the day, the Seattle-based coffee giant is introducing a third drink to this collection.
Beginning March 1, the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso will join menus nationwide. The new addition features Starbucks Blonde espresso with notes of caramelized vanilla, shaken with ice and topped with oatmilk.
"Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks with the introduction of the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso on Tuesday," the brand wrote in a statement.
Starbucks has got a few more surprises in the works, too. Beginning Monday, March 7, Starbucks Rewards members can celebrate the changing season with an all-new digital game—dubbed Prize and Delight—that gives fans the chance to win more than 2 million prizes, including bonus stars and gift cards.
The chain is also planning to lighten your travel load this spring with the ability to order ahead and pay using the Starbucks app in major airports across the US. If you don't think this is a serious game-changer, then you've clearly never waited in the 8 am line for your Caramel Macchiato only to nearly miss boarding and spill said Caramel Macchiato all over your carry-on.