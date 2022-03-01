Starbucks Just Added an All-New Shaken Espresso Drink to Its Menu

Last spring, Starbucks unveiled its Shaken Espresso duo with an Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso. And now, exactly a year to the day, the Seattle-based coffee giant is introducing a third drink to this collection.

Beginning March 1, the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso will join menus nationwide. The new addition features Starbucks Blonde espresso with notes of caramelized vanilla, shaken with ice and topped with oatmilk.

"Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks with the introduction of the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso on Tuesday," the brand wrote in a statement.