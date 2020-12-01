Starbucks Just Brought Back Its Popular Holiday Cold Brew Flavor

When Starbucks unleashes its classic holiday beverage lineup, it’s easy to forget everything else on the menu. Peppermint Mochas and Eggnog Lattes steal the show. But there’s one drink that definitely shouldn’t be lost in the over-caffeinated shuffle this holiday season, though, and that is Starbucks’ Irish Cream Cold Brew.

The much-beloved cold brew blend is back for another year as of Tuesday, December 1, the coffee company announced. Fans haven’t seen Starbucks’ Irish Cream Cold Brew since its initial debut last holiday season. Now, it’s available at all Starbucks locations while supplies last, which will hopefully be long enough to get us through the holidays or even the end of the year.

If you haven’t yet tried Irish Cream Cold Brew, now’s your chance. The unique coffee drink combines the flavors of the Starbucks Cold Brew you know and love with Irish Cream syrup and a frothy cap of vanilla sweet cream cold foam. It’s poured over ice and finished off with a dusting of cocoa powder. It won’t warm your bones, but it’ll wake you up enough to polish off some holiday shopping, gift wrapping, or decorating.

The holidays are nearly upon us, so you’ll need all the coffee and cheer you can get your hands on, right?